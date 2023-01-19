Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI: ‘Fantastic to Watch Gill Bat,’ Says Skipper Rohit Sharma

Disappointing Not To Get Across the Line: Tom Latham

New Zealand captain Tom Latham admitted to being disappointed on not getting the victory, but appreciated Bracewell's efforts.

"Bracewell's was an amazing innings. The situation of the game and then to play an innings like that, needing 12 off four, to put us in that situation was outstanding. Disappointing to not get across the line. Right up there, chasing a big score, under pressure and it was outstanding," said Latham

With the next match in Raipur on Saturday, 21 January, Latham hopes New Zealand carries confidence of giving India a scare in the second ODI.

"We've seen it from him before - believe it or not. Hopefully we can take confidence from that for the next game. I think the ball gripped a bit more, we saw them use the cutters more. But the partnership between Bracewell and Santner was great," he said.