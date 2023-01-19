Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI: ‘Double Century Is Stuff of Dreams,’ Says Shubman Gill

In the first ODI between India and New Zealand, 686 runs were scored and a total of 24 sixes were hit with two stunning knocks of different qualities played out in front of 31,187 spectators at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Wednesday, 18 January.

In the match which literally went down the wire, Shubman Gill and Michael Bracewell shined. While Gill became the youngest cricketer to hit a double century in ODIs at 23 years and 132 days, and the fastest Indian to get 1000 runs in the format, Bracewell lifted New Zealand from 131/6 to almost chasing down 350, but fell 12 runs short.