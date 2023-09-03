India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Group A ODI Match Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast, Tickets, and More: After the India vs Pakistan match was called off due to rain yesterday on 2 September, team India is all set to play against Nepal on Monday, 4 September 2023. The India vs Nepal 2nd ODI Group A match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

After losing against Pakistan, Nepal is currently at the bottom position in the Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. On the contrary, Pakistan is leading the Group A Asia Cup Points Table with 3 points, and has qualified for the Super Four. India is at spot two with 1 point.

A total of 13 matches will be played in the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are co-hosting this year's Asia Cup. Cricket lovers must note down that all the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup matches will be played in the Sri Lanka.