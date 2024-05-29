T20 World Cup 2024: Date, Schedule, Venue, Players List & Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2024: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in West Indies and the USA from 2 June to 29 June, with India playing their opening match in the tournament on 5 June against Ireland in New York.
The T20 World Cup schedule was already announced in the month of January. The tournament will be held at three venues in the US and six in the West Indies. The opening match of T20 World Cup 2024 will be between Canada and USA on 2 June in Dallas, and the final is scheduled on 29 June in Barbados. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash according to the T20 World Cup schedule is on 9 June in New York. Let's know the other details like team players list, schedule for India, dull schedule, venues, and dates for the T20 World Cup 2024 matches.
The 20 teams have been divided into four groups, and the top two teams from each group will be qualified to the Super 8s stage. In this stage, the qualifying teams will be split into two groups of four; the top two teams from each group will qualify for the two semifinals and a final.
T20 World Cup 2024: Team List
Group A: India (A1), Pakistan (A2), Canada, Ireland, United States
Group B: England (B1), Australia (B2), Namibia, Scotland and Oman
Group C: New Zealand (C1), West Indies (C2), Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, Uganda
Group D: South Africa (D1), Sri Lanka (D2), Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal
T20 World Cup 2024: Full Schedule
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|June 2
|6:00 AM
|USA vs Canada
|Dallas
|June 2
|8:00 PM
|West Indies vs Papua New Guinea
|Guyana
|June 3
|6:00 AM
|Namibia vs Oman
|Barbados
|June 3
|8:00 PM
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|New York
|June 4
|6:00 AM
|Afghanistan vs Uganda
|Guyana
|June 4
|8:00 PM
|England vs Scotland
|Barbados
|June 4
|9:00 PM
|Netherlands vs Nepal
|Dallas
|June 5
|8:00 PM
|India vs Ireland
|New York
|June 6
|5:00 AM
|Papua New Guinea vs Uganda
|Guyana
|June 6
|6:00 AM
|Australia vs Oman
|Barbados
|June 6
|9:00 PM
|USA vs Pakistan
|Dallas
|June 7
|12:30 AM
|Namibia vs Scotland
|Barbados
|June 7
|8:00 PM
|Canada vs Ireland
|New York
|June 8
|5:00 AM
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Guyana
|June 8
|6:00 AM
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Dallas
|June 8
|8:00 PM
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|New York
|June 8
|10:30 PM
|Australia vs England
|Barbados
|June 9
|6:00 AM
|West Indies vs Uganda
|Guyana
|June 9
|8:00 PM
|India vs Pakistan
|New York
|June 9
|10:30 PM
|Oman vs Scotland
|Antigua
|June 10
|8:00 PM
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|New York
|June 11
|8:00 PM
|Pakistan vs Canada
|New York
|June 12
|5:00 AM
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|Florida
|June 12
|6:00 AM
|Australia vs Namibia
|Antigua
|June 12
|8:00 PM
|USA vs India
|New York
|June 13
|6:00 AM
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|Trinidad & Tobago
|June 13
|8:00 PM
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|St Vincent
|June 14
|12:30 AM
|England vs Oman
|Antigua
|June 14
|6:00 AM
|Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea
|Trinidad & Tobago
|June 14
|8:00 PM
|USA vs Ireland
|Florida
|June 15
|5:00 AM
|South Africa vs Nepal
|St Vincent
|June 15
|6:00 AM
|New Zealand vs Uganda
|Trinidad & Tobago
|June 15
|8:00 PM
|India vs Canada
|Florida
|June 15
|10:30 PM
|Namibia vs England
|Antigua
|June 16
|6:00 AM
|Australia vs Scotland
|St Lucia
|June 16
|8:00 PM
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|Florida
|June 17
|5:00 AM
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|St Vincent
|June 17
|6:00 AM
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|St Lucia
|June 17
|8:00 PM
|New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
|Trinidad & Tobago
|June 18
|6:00 AM
|West Indies vs Afghanistan
|St Lucia
|June 19
|8:00 PM
|A2 vs D1
|Antigua
|June 20
|6:00 AM
|B1 vs C2
|St Lucia
|June 20
|8:00 PM
|C1 vs A1
|Barbados
|June 21
|6:00 AM
|B2 vs D2
|Antigua
|June 21
|8:00 PM
|B1 vs D1
|St Lucia
|June 22
|6:00 AM
|A2 vs C2
|Barbados
|June 22
|8:00 PM
|A1 vs D2
|Antigua
|June 23
|6:00 AM
|C1 vs B2
|St Vincent
|June 23
|8:00 PM
|A2 vs B1
|Barbados
|June 24
|6:00 AM
|C2 vs D1
|Antigua
|June 24
|8:00 PM
|B2 vs A1
|St Lucia
|June 25
|6:00 AM
|C1 vs D2
|St Vincent
|June 27
|6:00 AM
|1st Semi-Final
|Trinidad & Tobago
|June 27
|8:00 PM
|2nd Semi-Final
|Guyana
|June 29
|8:00 PM
|Final
|Barbados
T20 World Cup 2024: India Schedule
The match will begin at 20:00 pm IST ( 14:30pm GMT)
5 June, Wednesday - IND vs IRE
9 June, Sunday - IND vs PAK
12 June, Wednesday - USA vs IND
15 June, Saturday - IND vs CAN
T20 World Cup 2024: India Team List
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan
