Ind vs Eng: KL Rahul Won’t Keep Wickets Against England, Confirms Rahul Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid has said that KL Rahul will not assume the wicketkeeping duty in the five-match Test series against England, commencing in Hyderabad on Thursday (25 January).

Rahul was the designated wicketkeeper during India's Test series against South Africa in December-January, but now Dravid expressed the need for a more specialist keeper due to the home conditions and the selection for the wicketkeeper role will now be between KS Bharat and uncapped Dhruv Jurel.