Ind vs Eng: KL Rahul Won’t Keep Wickets Against England, Confirms Rahul Dravid

#INDvsENG | #KLRahul is set to play as a specialist batter, with either KS Bharat or Dhruv Jurel keeping wickets.

IANS
Published
Cricket
1 min read
India head coach Rahul Dravid has said that KL Rahul will not assume the wicketkeeping duty in the five-match Test series against England, commencing in Hyderabad on Thursday (25 January).

Rahul was the designated wicketkeeper during India's Test series against South Africa in December-January, but now Dravid expressed the need for a more specialist keeper due to the home conditions and the selection for the wicketkeeper role will now be between KS Bharat and uncapped Dhruv Jurel.

KL Rahul will not be playing as a wicketkeeper in this series and we are clear about that in the selection itself. We have picked two other wicketkeepers and obviously Rahul did a fantastic job for us in South Africa and really played a big part in helping us draw the series. But considering five Test matches and playing in these conditions the selection will be between the two other keepers we have.
Rahul Dravid

Despite not making significant contributions with the bat in five Tests, Bharat's extensive experience as a wicketkeeper in first-class games in India, along with his impressive unbeaten 116 against England Lions in the first four-day match for India 'A' at Ahmedabad, solidify his position as a strong contender for the wicketkeeper’s role in the Hyderabad Test.

Bharat served as India's wicketkeeper in the home series against Australia in 2023, as well as in the World Test Championship final in June.

