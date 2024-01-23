ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Drop Dreamy Moments From Their Wedding on 1st Anniversary

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on 23 January 2023.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on 23 January, last year.

To mark the special occasion, the couple took to social media to share some dreamy moments from their wedding day. The romantic video also comprised of some heartwarming and memorable moments from their everyday lives.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The caption of the post read, "Finding you was like coming home,” along with an infinity emoji.

Have a look:

After dating for four years, Athiya and KL Rahul got married in an intimate wedding ceremony amidst their friends and family. The wedding was held at Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Several known faces from Bollywood and the sports industry attended the wedding, including actor Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Ishan Sharma and Varun Aaron.

Also Read

'You Make Me Feel Whole': KL Rahul Wishes Athiya Shetty On Her Birthday

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Athiya Shetty   KL Rahul 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: