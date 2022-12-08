India Announce Home Schedule, Series Lined up Against SL, NZ and Australia

The Indian men's cricket team will be hosting Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia in series featuring all formats, including the four-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in the 2022/23 home schedule announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



India men's 2022/23 international home season comprising nine ODIs, six T20Is and four Tests will commence with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in January. The matches will be played on 3, 5 and 7 January in Mumbai, Pune and Rajkot respectively.

After that, three ODIs between the two teams will be played on 10, 12 and 15 January at Guwahati, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram respectively. Sri Lanka last toured the country in February-March 2022, where they lost T20Is and Test series.