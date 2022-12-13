ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Bangladesh 2022 Test: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details

Cricket lovers can watch the India vs Bangladesh match live on Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 5 and SonyLiv.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Cricket
2 min read
India vs Bangladesh 2022 Test: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details
i

India is all set to face the Bangladesh team in a two-match test series which is scheduled to begin on 14 December 2022. The matches will take place in Chattogram and it will be a part of the 2021/23 ICC Test Championship cycle.

India is currently placed at position 4 in the points table and this is an important opportunity for them to make their place in the finals. On other hand, Bangladesh will not be able to qualify for the finals since they are in the last position in the points table.

The Indian team has a great record in Test matches against Bangladesh and we wish it continues to be so. KL Rahul will be leading the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Jaydev Unadkat has joined the Test squad after 12 years. Abhimanyu Easwaran has joined as the replacement for Rohit Sharma.

Also Read

India Could Lead in Sports With a Better Outlook Than a Euphoric Whirlpool

India Could Lead in Sports With a Better Outlook Than a Euphoric Whirlpool
ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Bangladesh Test Matches 2022: Schedule 

The first Test match between India and Bangladesh will be played on 14 December 2022 in Chattorgam while the second Test match will be played on 22 December at Sher E Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

India vs Bangladesh 2022 Tests: Squads 

India’s squad: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Bangladesh Test squad: Mahmdul Hasan Joy, Najimul Hasan Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib AL Hasan (C), Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chaudhry, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tajiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque.

India vs Bangladesh 2022 Tests: Live Streaming Details 

India vs Bangladesh Test 2022 matches will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5. It will also be streamed live on the SonyLiv application.

Also Read

2nd T20I: Smriti, Richa Power India to Super Over Victory Over Australia

2nd T20I: Smriti, Richa Power India to Super Over Victory Over Australia

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×