India vs Australia 3rd Test Shifted From Dharamshala’s HPCA Stadium: Report

The third Test of the ongoing 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia has been shifted from Dharamshala, as per reports in Indian Express. The match was scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium from 1-5 March.

Set amid a picturesque backdrop of the Dhauladhar mountain range in Himachal Pradesh, the stadium had previously hosted a Test match between India and Australia in 2017, wherein the hosts emerged victoriously. The ground has also hosted 16 limited-overs matches, the last of which was a year ago.