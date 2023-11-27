India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live: Where & How To Watch IND vs AUS Live Streaming

India is looking forward to clinching the five-match series when they face Australia in the third T20I, which is ready to take place soon. Cricket fans in the country should take note of the latest details if they want to watch the upcoming match. According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, India vs Australia 3rd T20I will happen on Tuesday, 28 November. Fans across the country can watch the live streaming of the match online.

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I is set to take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It is important to note that Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team won by two wickets against Matthew Wade-led Australian team in the first match of the T20I series. Now, fans are excited to watch the third T20I between India and Australia on Tuesday.