India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch Live in India

India is ready to play against Australia in their first T20I match today, Thursday, 23 November. The five-match series is scheduled to start today and both the teams are gearing up to give their best. One must note that there are huge changes to both squads as most of the senior players will not participate. Fans are excited to watch the India vs Australia T20I first match on Thursday. We have the important details for all interested fans across the country.

It is important to note that Suryakumar Yadav will lead team India against Australia in the T20I series. The India vs Australia T20I series will be live streamed for viewers in the country. It will be exciting to watch both teams face each other after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which ended recently. Australia won the tournament.