ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: How To Watch Live Streaming in India

India vs Kuwait 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: You can watch the live streaming on the FanCode app.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Football
2 min read
India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: How To Watch Live Streaming in India
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Indian National Football Team is gearing up to face Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers AFC Confederations, which will take place soon. According to the latest official details, India vs Kuwait 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers AFC Confederations will be played today, Thursday, 16 November. It is important to note that the match will take place at Kuwait's Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City. Everyone should watch the match if they want to see who will win it.

India vs Kuwait 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers AFC Confederations will be live-streamed for viewers in India. One should know the match date, time, and other updates if one wishes to watch the live streaming in the country. Sunil Chhetri is ready to lead the Blue Tigers against Kuwait on Thursday. You must know the latest updates.

Also Read

Australia vs South Africa Semi-Final: Where To Watch Live Streaming of AUS vs SA

Australia vs South Africa Semi-Final: Where To Watch Live Streaming of AUS vs SA
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Here is the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match date, time, venue, and live streaming details that viewers in India should note. You must go through the important updates stated by us and stay informed.

When will India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match take place?

India vs Kuwait 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 16 November 2023. Interested football fans can watch the match today.

When will India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match begin?

According to the official details on the schedule, the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualification match will begin at 10 pm IST. Indian viewers can watch the live streaming from the mentioned time.

Where will India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match be played?

India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.

Also Read

Ind vs NZ 2023 Semi-final Match: How To Watch World Cup Live Streaming

Ind vs NZ 2023 Semi-final Match: How To Watch World Cup Live Streaming
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Where can you watch the live streaming of India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in the country?

You can watch the live streaming of the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match on the FanCode mobile app. Viewers can watch the live streaming of the match on the Sports18 channel in India. One should note the telecast details and watch the match live.

Also Read

Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Live In India: How To Watch Saudi Pro League Live Streaming

Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Live In India: How To Watch Saudi Pro League Live Streaming

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and football

Topics:  India   Football   Kuwait 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×