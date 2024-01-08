India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2024 Schedule: Match Dates, Venues, and Squads

India vs Afghanistan T20I Schedule 2024: India and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns in a three match T20I series from 11 to 17 January 2024. As per the Indian squad released by BCCI on Sunday, 7 January 2024, star cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will make a comeback in the T20 series against Afghanistan after a hiatus of nearly 14 months. This will be India's last T20I series before the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Since losing against England in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Rohit and Kohli have not played any T20 match. Therefore, fans would be excited to watch the performance of their favourite players. Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the series against Afghanistan. KL Rahul has been left out of the squad. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav will also not be participating in the T20I series against Afghanistan due to injuries.