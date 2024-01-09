Afg Lifts Sanctions Imposed on Players After They Accept Central Contracts

"Upon the players' unconditional approach to the ACB and expressing a strong desire to represent the country again, the ACB initiated a comprehensive investigation.

"After evaluating the players' initial stance in light of recent developments and acknowledging the importance of their presence in the national team, the assigned committee communicated its final recommendations to the board," the ACB statement said.

"The modified recommendations state the following course of regulatory measures that are proportionate, effective & feasible and shall supersede the previous measures imposed on the players concerning the same issue:

"A final Warning and Salary Deduction: Each player shall receive a final written warning and face a specific salary deduction from their monthly earnings and/or match fees.

"The ACB will strictly consider the issuance of limited NOCs to the respected players while prioritising the national duty and ACB’s interests.

"The ACB may grant central contracts to these players while strictly monitoring their performance and discipline in events," the ACB said.