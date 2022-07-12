IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming: Here's When and Where To Watch the Match
After a major win against team England in the T20I 2022 series, team India may be looking to repeat history in the upcoming 50-over IND vs ENG ODI Series 2022. Earlier, team India won the T20I 2022 series against England by 2-1. The first ODI match between IND and ENG will be played today on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 at The Kennington Oval, London. This is a three-match ODI series that will be hosted by the England Cricket Board.
Team England has a great batting line up with some awesome players like Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, and Liam Livingstone. They are the defending World Cup champions and are not easy opponents to fight against. But team India is no less and has some great players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and so on.
The IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 match is the first overseas match in which the Indian side will be led by Rohit Sharma, since he was appointed as the permanent captain of the team. Check this space regularly to know more amazing facts about the match.
India vs England 1st ODI 2022: Live Streaming
All cricket lovers can enjoy the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 by watching it live. To get the ball-by-ball coverage about the game, you should watch the match live stream on SonyLiv channel and the SonyLiv website (sonyliv.com) . The IND vs ENG 1st ODI match can also be watched live on your mobile phone through the SonyLiv mobile app.
IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022: When and Where To Watch
The first match of the IND vs ENG ODI Series 2022 will be played on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. The audience can watch the match on Sony Six Network channel at 5:30 pm IST.
India vs England 1st ODI match 2022: Where Will Be It Played
The first match of the IND vs ENG three-match ODI series 2022 will be played at The Kennington Oval in London, UK.
