Backed Umran for Final Over Since His Place is Hard to Play: Hardik Pandya

Express pace was the reason India skipper Hardik Pandya asked Umran Malik to bowl the final over of the second T20 International against Ireland here.

Ireland took the chase of 226 to the last over but fell short by four runs as Umran defended 17 runs in the last over on Tuesday.

"Not worried, to be honest. Wanted to keep pressure out of my equation, wanted to be in the present. I backed Umran since he has pace. With his pace, it's difficult for people to hit," Hardik said, explaining the rationale behind giving Umran the crucial final over.