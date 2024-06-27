India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Weather Update in Guyana – Rain Has Stopped, Inspection at 8:45pm

India will be competing against England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
This match will be played in Guyana's Providence Stadium.
India are currently unbeaten in this competition, having won all six of their completed fixtures.
England, however, suffered defeats against Australia and South Africa.
Should rain play spoilsport today, India will qualify for the final by virtue of topping their group in the Super 8 stage.
India vs England Live Score: Inspection at 8:30pm
It is now as sunny as it has been all day in Guyana. Players from both teams are out on the ground, Virat Kohli is seen practicing his shots, and the word from the umpires is that there will be an inspection at 8:30pm IST.
India vs England Live Score: Covers Back On
Uh-oh! It seems like Guyana has adopted English weather conditions. The drizzles have returned, and so have the covers.
India vs England Live Score: Covers Coming Off
The covers have been coming off, and Adil Rashid, along with other England players, can be seen warming up on the field.
India vs England Live Score: Groundsmen Out!
We might have some good news from the venue - the groundsmen are coming out, and it looks like the covers might be removed in a few minutes. Coach Dravid is on the field, assessing the conditions and having a discussion with the fourth umpire.