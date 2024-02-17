Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Ind Wearing Black Armbands in Memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad

The Indian team, currently playing the third Test against England at Rajkot are wearing black armbands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, the former India captain and the country’s oldest Test cricketer who passed away recently on 13 February.

