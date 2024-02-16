Ind vs Eng: Ashwin Withdraws From Rajkot Test Due to Family Emergency

Ashwin etched his name into cricket history as he joined the elite club of players with 500 Test wickets, becoming only the second Indian to achieve this remarkable feat. The 37-year-old maestro dismissed Zak Crawley for wicket number 500 during the third Test against England in Rajkot.

Besides Nathan Lyon and Muthiah Muralidaran, he is only the third offspinner to reach the record. In terms of matches and deliveries, Ashwin reached the milestone the second fastest. Since making his Test debut in November 2011, Nathan Lyon is the only player who has claimed more wickets than Ashwin. Despite having played 26 more games than Ashwin, Lyon's current total of 509 is only nine more than Ashwin's.

Of all the aspects of Ashwin's career, his record at home stands out the most, with 347 wickets at an average of 21.22 in 58 Tests. He will become just the fifth bowler, following Anil Kumble, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Muttiah Muralidaran, to reach 350 home wickets with three more wickets.