Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli’s ‘Modern Legend’

For Ravichandran Ashwin, the ongoing cricket season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride and one expects, not without reason, to see him add to the list of match-winning performances.

The fastest Indian bowler to reach the 400-wicket mark in Tests, he has consistently given batsmen nightmares – more than 200 left-handers have had no answer. He was called a "modern-day legend" by captain Virat Kohli at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera – probably the perfect stage.

But is this how it was meant to pan out for one of India’s best Test cricketers, if not one of the best the country has seen – probably not.