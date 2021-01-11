Ashwin in Pain, Could Hardly Stand This Morning, Says Wife Prithi

Ashwin faced 128 deliveries for his 39, while Vihari played 161 for his 23.

India batted on till 131 overs, with the last pair coming together in the 89th to grind out the draw. India, who were chasing 407 to win, finished with the score at 334/5 when stumps were finally drawn.

Talking to the broadcasters after the match, the off-spinner said it was difficult to bat, especially against right-arm pacer Pat Cummins.

"...Cummins was bowling in a different league altogether. There was a bit of double bounce, so it was difficult against Cummins," said the off-spinning all-rounder.

The 34-year-old also posted a couple of pictures on Instagram after the conclusion of the match with a caption: "The picture says it all. A feeling that I cannot express in words. Thanks to all my teammates and well wishers."

Ashwin has scalped 12 wickets and scored 78 runs in the three matches that have been played so far in the series.

With the series tied at 1-1, Australia and India will now face each other in the final Test beginning Friday at The Gabba in Brisbane.