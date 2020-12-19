It’s Time to Ask Questions of Shastri, Kohli, Arun and Sridhar  

India’s best chance at winning a Test in Australia on the ongoing tour has been blown away.

While this may come as a surprise to many, it ideally should not even a bit.

Since the victory in the 2011 World Cup, India has had a forgettable record in Test cricket in what is called the SENA countries or South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. India has lost in England on three successive tours (2011, 2014, 2018), New Zealand (2013-14 and 2019-20), South Africa (2013-14, 2017-18) and Australia (2011-12, 2014-15).