ADVERTISEMENT

ICC World Cup 2023: India Schedule, Match Venues, Fixtures, Latest Details Here

ICC World Cup 2023: Take a look at the draft version of team India's schedule here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Cricket
2 min read
ICC World Cup 2023: India Schedule, Match Venues, Fixtures, Latest Details Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

According to a draft by ESPNcricinfo, team India is expected to play against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, South Africa, and also two Qualifier teams. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Hyderabad, as per the draft version. It is important to note that the India schedule for ICC World Cup 2023 is a draft version and nothing is officially finalised, as of yet.

Once the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule is finalised, fans in the country will be notified about it. However, we do have a draft version that fans must take a look at. It is important to know the match dates and venue before the World Cup begins. One should also take note of the India schedule in the ICC World Cup.

Also Read

Archery World Cup 2023 Medellin: Schedule, Live Streaming & Telecast in India

Archery World Cup 2023 Medellin: Schedule, Live Streaming & Telecast in India
ADVERTISEMENT
As per the latest details online, the venues are not officially finalised yet. However, a few venues are expected to be finalised and they include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Lucknow, Rajkot, Mumbai, Indore, and Trivandrum.

ICC World Cup 2023: Team India Draft Schedule

It is important to note that around 48 matches will be played at the ICC World Cup 2023. Here is the draft version of Team India's schedule in the ICC World Cup that fans should note before the final dates are declared:

  • 8 October 2023: India vs Australia, Venue - Chennai

  • 11 October 2023: India vs Afghanistan, Venue - New Delhi

  • 15 October 2023: India vs Pakistan, Venue - Ahmedabad

  • 19 October 2023: India vs Bangladesh, Venue - Pune

  • 22 October 2023: India vs New Zealand, Venue - Dharamsala

Also Read

Indonesia Open 2023: Full Schedule, Players List, and Live Streaming Details

Indonesia Open 2023: Full Schedule, Players List, and Live Streaming Details
ADVERTISEMENT

  • 29 October 2023: India vs England, Venue - Lucknow

  • 2 November 2023: India vs Qualifier, Venue - Mumbai

  • 5 November 2023: India vs South Africa, Venue - Kolkata

  • 11 November 2023: India vs Qualifier, Venue - Bengaluru

It is important to note that this is just the draft version. The final version of the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule can be different so one should take a look at it as soon as the timetable is declared.

All important details will be available online for interested cricket fans in India. You must stay alert to know the correct match dates.

Also Read

TNPL 2023 Date: Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Venues & Live Streaming Details

TNPL 2023 Date: Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Venues & Live Streaming Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×