Rabeya Khan Interview | You're A Bangladeshi Girl & Love Cricket? Learn To Fight

In the last Women’s World Cup that India had hosted, back in 2013, Bangladesh had not even qualified. And West Indies finished ahead of India. Only twelve years down the line, Bangladesh are competing at the biggest stage of women’s cricket. And West Indies have not qualified.

Having read this, one would assume that women’s cricket has undergone a massive upheaval in Bangladesh. It has not. The domestic structure allows only 14 matches in an entire season, and ahead of the World Cup, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) could not organise any series against top international sides. With no other avenues open, the women’s team had to play against the Under-15 men’s team.