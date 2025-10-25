Two Australian Female Cricketers 'Molested', 'Touched Inappropriately' In Indore

In a shocking incident that has raised serious questions about the safety standards in place for touring cricketers in India, two Australian female cricketers were stalked and molested in Indore on the morning of Thursday, 23 October.
Notably, the Australian women’s cricket team is currently stationed in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where they are competing in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup.
What Had Happened?
Having defeated England by six wickets on Wednesday, a couple of Australian players had strolled out of their hotel in Ring Road, Radisson Blu, to visit a café in Khajrana Road — approximately three kilometres away — around 11am.
While on their way, they were stalked by the accused on a motorcycle, who also molested and inappropriately touched one of the cricketers. An SOS message was sent out to the team’s security manager, Danny Simons, who lodged a complaint at the MIG police station.
Police's Statement
Speaking to The Quint, Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional DCP of Crime Branch, Indore, narrated what had happened:
Two female Australian cricketers were walking to a café on Khajrana Road, which is about 3 kilometres away from their hotel. On their way, approximately 700-800 metres away from their hotel, they were stalked by a man on a motorcycle, who behaved inappropriately and passed on lewd remarks. He then tried to touch one of the players, who began shouting, which alerted the bystanders. One person in a car rushed to the scene and tried to confront the accused. Seeing people had gathered, the accused fled the scene.Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional DCP of Crime Branch, Indore
Accused Has Been Charged Previously
The accused has been identified as one Aqeel Sheikh, who has been previously charged on multiple occasions. Originally hailing from Khajrana Road, where the incident had happened, Sheikh currently resides in Azad Nagar.
The accused’s name is Aqeel Sheikh. He is a notorious criminal who has previously been charged for many criminal activities, including robbery, loot, dacoity and theft. This is the first molestation charge levied on him. He had dropped his father in Shree Nagar and then headed towards Khajrana Road, where he stopped the two Australian cricketers walking.Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional DCP of Crime Branch, Indore
Accused Awaiting To Be Produced In Front Of The Court
Sheikh was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police after a six-hour-long search operation, and is currently in police custody, awaiting a court hearing.
We were alerted about the incident by Danny Simmons, who is Australia’s security manager. We carried out an intensive strategic operation where 60% of the workforce participated, and the accused was caught in six hours. A case has been registered under sections 74 (assaulting or using criminal force on a woman) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was initially brought to the MIG police station, and has now been transferred to the Azad Nagar police station. He will be produced in front of the court today (25 October) itself. We have also informed the relevant Australian authorities about Sheikh’s arrest. We will also take preventive measures so that such incidents don’t happen in the future.Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional DCP of Crime Branch, Indore
What Has Cricket Australia Said?
Cricket Australia has stated the incident, stating two players were “touched inappropriately.”
We can confirm two members of the Australian Women's Team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore. The matter was reported by team security to the police, who are handling the matter.Cricket Australia
Incident Brought Disrepute: BCCI
Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers have since condemned the event.
Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the incident has brought disrepute to the nation.
The entire incident is very unfortunate, and we condemn it. We will take all the required precautions. The Police have nabbed the accused.Devajit Saikia, to ANI
Vice-President Rajeev Shukla called the incident unfortunate.
The entire incident is very unfortunate, and we condemn it. We will take all the required precautions. The Police have nabbed the accused.Rajeev Shukla, to ANI
(With the criminal proceedings currently ongoing, the identity of the two female Australian cricketers have been redacted for privacy reasons).