Women's World Cup, India vs New Zealand — The Game That Changed Indian Cricket

One of the many fans he sold a jersey to on Thursday is Tanmay. An ardent Virat Kohli fan, this happens to be the first time the 20-something boy will ‘rep’ (Gen Z term, search for its meaning if you are a boomer) a cricketer that is not Kohli. Having ditched his ‘Virat 18’ shirt — and, no, Kohli’s two consecutive ducks have nothing to do with his decision — he has purchased, and put on, a ‘Smriti 18’ jersey.

And, he is flaunting it. Like thousands of other men in Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. The otherwise fragile masculine ego has had no troubles with them flaunting a woman’s name.

Tanmay tells us: