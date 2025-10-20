Women's World Cup: Sri Lanka Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive, Bangladesh Eliminated

In yet another thrilling contest which involved two teams who have been at loggerheads in the recent years and have consistently produced close finishes, be in men's or in women's cricket, Sri Lanka scripted their third consecutive women’s ODI triumph over Bangladesh at the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Here at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Chamari Athapaththu’s team secured their second win of the competition by 7 runs, as a display of Harakiri of epic proportions saw Bangladesh losing five wickets in seven deliveries.

Chasing a target of 203 runs, Bangladesh had a disastrous start when Rubya Haider Jhilik, who was coming into this match on the back of a 44 against Australia, was sent packing in the second over as well. Her opening partner, Fargana Hoque Pinky could not contribute any more than 7 runs to the team’s cause.