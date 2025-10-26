Women's World Cup: India Face Injury Scare As Pratika Twists Ankle Before Semis

Having already qualified for the semi-final of the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, courtesy of their victory over New Zealand, and with a seemingly unrelenting, unstoppable Australia looming on the horizon, India’s wishlist for Sunday’s (26 October) match against Bangladesh was limited. A victory in a match like this would only have a psychological effect, but in terms of tangible returns, India would have wanted a few of their usually-benched players to have a good run, and prevent any injuries.

The former aspiration was realised. Radha Yadav, playing only her first match in the tournament, picked up three wickets. Amanjot Kaur, making a return to the playing XI, took one wicket for 18 runs in her five-over spell, and then remained unbeaten on a 25-ball 15 in the chase.