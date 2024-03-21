ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav Continues To Lead The Updated T20I Rankings

Suryakumar, 33, has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the tour of South Africa in December 2023. The Mumbai Indians batter went to Munich, Germany for surgery in January.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan T20I captain Rashid Khan reclaimed his position among the top-10 bowlers in T20Is after a brief hiatus due to injury. Rashid's stellar performance in Afghanistan's series victory over Ireland showcased his exceptional talent, as he notched up eight wickets with remarkable ease.

The 25-year-old spinner's remarkable comeback saw him surge four places to ninth in the rankings.