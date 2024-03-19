Suryakumar Yadav Fails Fitness Test, Could Miss Start of IPL 2024: Report

India and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav will miss the initial matches of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he failed to pass a fitness test and did not get the clearance from National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

A source privy to Suryakumar Yadav's case at the NCA told IANS, “He failed to pass the fitness test on Tuesday. We will have another fitness test for him on Thursday and if he passes, then only he can feature in the IPL.”

Mumbai Indians will play their opening game against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad on March 24 and Suryakumar is unlikely to feature in that match.