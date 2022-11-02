T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Table After India vs Bangladesh Match

The Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 has reached a crucial point. Cricket fans across the globe are excited to know the positions of the top teams in the T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table. The World Cup officially began on 16 October, as per the schedule. India has played against Bangladesh today, Wednesday, 2 November. Team India has been among the top in Group 2.

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup began at 1:30 pm on Wednesday. Team India fans are eagerly waiting to know the position of India in the T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table. Before India vs Bangladesh match took place, South Africa was leading Group 2. India was in the second position in the T20 World Cup Points Table.