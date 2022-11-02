T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Table After India vs Bangladesh Match
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated table after India vs Bangladesh match is stated here.
The Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 has reached a crucial point. Cricket fans across the globe are excited to know the positions of the top teams in the T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table. The World Cup officially began on 16 October, as per the schedule. India has played against Bangladesh today, Wednesday, 2 November. Team India has been among the top in Group 2.
India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup began at 1:30 pm on Wednesday. Team India fans are eagerly waiting to know the position of India in the T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table. Before India vs Bangladesh match took place, South Africa was leading Group 2. India was in the second position in the T20 World Cup Points Table.
Now, the match between the two teams is finally over and it is time to take a look at the updated points table. All the cricket fans must stay updated with the top teams in the T20 World Cup Points Table.
The game has become all the more interesting because the win against Bangladesh will take India closer to the semi-finals. The match took place in Adelaide, according to the schedule. Without any further delay, we will tell you the position of India in the points table.
T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Group 2 Table Here
Here is the updated T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table after India vs Bangladesh match:
|POS
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|POINTS
|1
|India
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|South Africa
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Zimbabwe
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Netherlands
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.