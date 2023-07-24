‘He Knows How I Play’: Ishan Kishan Thanks Rishabh Pant After Maiden Test Fifty

Speaking after the day's play on Sunday, Kishan thanked Pant and revealed that the two had a chat at the NCA as the former was preparing for the series against West Indies.

"I was at NCA before coming here. I was practising there and Rishabh was also there for his rehab. He just got a few points for me. He asked me to you know, the bat position and everything because he had seen me playing with him. We have played together so many matches. We have been together since U-19.

“So he knows how I play, what my mindset is. So you just help me a little bit with my bat position and everything, so otherwise I think I also wanted someone to tell me a few things about my batting and it was a great time for him to come and chat with me and really thankful for that," said Kishan.