2nd Test: West Indies Frustrate India, Reach 229/5 at Stumps on Rain-Hit Day 3

In the first session, India's debutant Mukesh Kumar dismissed West Indies' debutant Kirk McKenzie for 32 off 57 balls before rain forced an early lunch.

Brathwaite crossed fifty early in the second session, getting there with a couple off Mukesh. Though India bowlers were disciplined, Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood were up to the task as they built a watchful partnership and ensured that they put away the loose deliveries.

Ashwin ended the partnership worth 40 off 128 deliveries, getting the better of Brathwaite's defence with drift and spin. Athanaze looked to play his shots and along with Blackwood batted through for the remainder of the extended second session, with only 57 runs being scored in 35.4 overs.

Jadeja struck early in the third session, getting one to turn sharply off the rough to catch the edge of Blackwood's bat, with Ajinkya Rahane taking a stunning one-handed catch at first slip to end a 21-run fourth wicket partnership that came off 83 deliveries.