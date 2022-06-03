Hardik, Pace Attack & Kul-Cha: What To Look Out for in India vs SA T20 Series

Being one of the most important members of the Indian white-ball setup, Hardik's inability to bowl due to his fitness issues had resulted in him being excluded from the team. The all-rounder went back to the drawing board, got criticised for not playing domestic cricket, and returned to the IPL this year, looking as dangerous and complete a player as ever.

The all-rounder turned on the style in the glitzy tournament, bowling with venom and taking up more responsibility in terms of batting, as he moved up the order to no. 4. Hardik's good show with the bat and the fact that he can bowl in the region of 140kmph are good news for the Indian team; he will be one of the first names to be on the team sheet.

For coach Rahul Dravid, the other aspect of note is how Hardik fared as captain in the IPL. With no Rohit Sharma in the squad, one can expect Hardik to play a bigger decision-making role alongside KL Rahul.

If Hardik can continue his good form with the Indian team, the management will breathe a big sigh of relief as the all-rounder will help solve a lot of selection headaches.

In the IPL this season, Hardik finished with 487 runs, the most in this franchise, and 8 wickets, with three of them coming in a brilliant spell in the final against the Rajasthan Royals.