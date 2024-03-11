GG vs UPW WPL Live Streaming: Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will compete in a crucial match in the eighteenth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. According to the latest details mentioned on the schedule, the GG vs UPW WPL 2024 will be conducted on Monday, 11 March. Cricket fans in the country are waiting to watch both teams participate in the face-off. One should note the live-streaming details to know which team will win the competition today.
Fans can either watch the GG vs UPW WPL 2024 at the stadium after buying the tickets or follow the live streaming on the designated app. Make sure to note the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match timing to view it live. Fourth-placed UP Warriorz will play against Gujarat Giants after winning against Delhi Capitals by 1 run on 8 March.
Here are the live streaming details, date, time, and venue of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match you should note. Read till the end to know all the official updates.
When will the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match be played?
The GG vs UPW WPL 2024 match will be played on Monday, 11 March, as per the date on the schedule.
When will the GG vs UPW WPL 2024 match begin?
According to the details on the schedule, the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on Monday.
Where will the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 be played?
Fans should note that the WPL match between GG and UPW will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Where to watch the live broadcast of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match in India?
You can watch the live broadcast of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match on the Sports 18 Network channel in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the GG vs UPW WPL 2024 in India?
The GG vs UPW WPL 2024 match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website for viewers in India on Monday.
