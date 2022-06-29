'If You Don’t Have Any Options, Go There Like a Warrior!' Says Deepak Hooda

With young talents bursting at the seams, the 27-year-old all-rounder admitted that it is not easy to get into, and retain, one's place in the Indian team.

"To be honest, yes it is difficult to find a spot in the Indian team and then staying there. But at the same time when you're playing in India colours, that time you never think about yourself, you think about the team.

"That's what I think about on the ground 'How can I contribute to the team in that situation'. I don't think more than that, try to keep things simple. Yes, it's a matter of pride for me that I'm playing for India, no matter if I'm scoring or not," said Hooda.

Walking in following the dismissal of opener Ishan Kishan in the third over, Hooda smashed nine boundaries and six sixes to score his maiden T20I century.

"To be honest, the Irish team played really well against us and we enjoyed playing against them.

"Between the first and second game, I think there was a difference in the pitch. In the first game, the conditions were overcast and the wicket was damp. But today the wicket was very good for batting, as is clear by the way both teams batted. So I felt the wicket was a big factor."