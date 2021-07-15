Deepak Hooda Leaves Baroda for Rajasthan: Report

Ahead of the domestic season, Deepak Hooda has decided to part ways with the Baroda cricket team and has also been granted NOC by the Association.

Last season, the BCA had suspended Hooda after he stormed out of the team due to a fall-out with captain Krunal Pandya just before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He had been suspended for "indiscipline" and "bringing disrespect to the game."

Hooda was the vice-captain of the Baroda side.