BCCI & ICC Reject Pakistan’s Request to Relocate Two World Cup Matches: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) request to change venues of two of their 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches has been declined by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to reports in Cricbuzz. In a meeting which took place on Tuesday, 20 June, ICC and BCCI opted against accepting Pakistan’s request.
According to the draft schedule which has been sent to the cricket boards of all participating nations, Pakistan are set to take on Australia in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with their match against Afghanistan to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
However, PCB is reportedly unhappy with the scheduling, and has lodged a request to interchange the venues of those two matches, elaborating on how facing Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Bengaluru will make them favourites to win both matches.
The request, however, has not been accepted, as the schedule remains unaltered so far. Moreover, it was also previously reported that the PCB would prefer a relocation of the match against India, which is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, albeit that request has not been accepted either.
Pakistan’s Draft Schedule for 2023 World Cup
As per ESPNCricinfo, Pakistan are expected to commence their World Cup campaign with matches against the two qualifiers, set to be played in Hyderabad on 6 and 12 October. The highly anticipated match against India is scheduled for 15 October, whilst the games against Australia and Afghanistan, which proves to be a bone of contention, are scheduled for 20 and 23 October.
Babar Azam’s team will then take on South Africa in Chennai on 27 October, before travelling to Kolkata, where they will be up against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. The 1992 champions will conclude their league-stage campaign with matches against New Zealand and England, which are scheduled to be held on 5 and 12 November.
