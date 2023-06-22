BCCI & ICC Reject Pakistan’s Request to Relocate Two World Cup Matches: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) request to change venues of two of their 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches has been declined by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to reports in Cricbuzz. In a meeting which took place on Tuesday, 20 June, ICC and BCCI opted against accepting Pakistan’s request.

According to the draft schedule which has been sent to the cricket boards of all participating nations, Pakistan are set to take on Australia in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with their match against Afghanistan to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.