ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4: Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: The match will be played today, Saturday, 9 September, at 3 pm IST.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Cricket
2 min read
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4: Where to Watch Live Streaming in India
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bangladesh is ready to face Sri Lanka in the second match of the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2023. As per the latest official details mentioned on the official schedule of the tournament, the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match is set to take place today, Saturday, 9 September. Cricket fans in India can watch the two teams play live from anywhere they want. It is important to stay alert and remember the match details.

The teams played against each other 16 times and Sri Lanka is leading the race with 13 wins. Bangladesh won three times, as per the latest details. Now, it is time to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four on Saturday to see which team wins the match. Cricket fans are requested to stay alert.

Also Read

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming
ADVERTISEMENT
Here is everything you should note about the upcoming Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 that will take place soon. Keep an eye on the latest announcements and go through the details here if you want to watch the live streaming.

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 9 September. Viewers should be alert today to see which team wins.

When will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 begin?

As per the latest details mentioned online, the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match is set to begin at 3 pm IST on Saturday.

Where will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four is scheduled to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Super Four Match To Have a Reserve Day

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Super Four Match To Have a Reserve Day
ADVERTISEMENT

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four live in India?

Viewers in India can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match live on the Star Sports Network channels.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match in India?

Cricket fans in the country can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan off to a Flying Start in Super 4 as Bangladesh Crumble

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan off to a Flying Start in Super 4 as Bangladesh Crumble

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Topics:  Sri Lanka   Bangladesh   Asia Cup 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×