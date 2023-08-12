Bangladesh Cricket Board announced its 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, 12 August. Shakib Al Hasan will be leading the team in both Asia Cup as well as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
However, fellow veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad could not make it to the squad, despite being recently called for the fitness camp. The 37-year-old's last international expedition was in ODI series against England earlier this year, whilst the exclusion indicates he is not in Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) plans for the future.
Speaking on the exclusion, BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin said, “There was long discussion regarding Mahmudullah. Team management has given a future plan. So considering all the factors, we have to exclude Mahmudullah.”
Meanwhile, the BCB has opted for influx of youth, with the young Tanzid Hasan, who was a part of the U-19 World Cup winning team of the Tigers, receicing his maiden call-up. With Tamim Iqbal’s back injury ruling him out of the Asia Cup, Hasan might be seen making his debut.
“Tanzid has been brilliant in the last couple of years and has played tremendously well in the recently concluded Emerging Asia Cup. He is an attacking opener and could put up runs briskly. We have high hopes on him,” Abedin said.
Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Naim Sheikh.
