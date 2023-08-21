Asia Cup 2023: Stuck in the Lost and Found Section, Ruturaj Gaikwad Accepts Fate

Ruturaj Gaikwad finds himself in a rather idiosyncratic juncture – the ‘lost and found’ section of the Indian cricket team. There is a place for him on offer, but only selectively.
In the ongoing series against Ireland, the 26-year-old happens to be deputising skipper Jasprit Bumrah, as the Indian vice-captain. A few weeks later, he will be leading the national team at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
However, whilst all of this might resemble the most ideal situation for the batter, his pronounced responsibilities remain restricted to the second-string side of the Indian cricket team. There was no mention of Gaikwad in India’s 17-member 2023 Asia Cup squad, which was announced in Delhi on Monday, 21 August.
A day prior to the squad announcement, when Gaikwad was asked about not being offered a place in the prime squad following his match-winning knock of 58 runs against Ireland, he revealed having ‘mixed feelings.’
“I can accept that there is no space in the main team – there are batters who are doing really well. It is a mixed feeling,” the opening batter said.
Soon, he also mentioned how his focus remains on the series, amid the unceasing talks on his omission-inclusion-omission cycle.
“This series is very important to me. Playing from the first match of the series makes a lot of difference, because I can come in with a lot of preparation and the right mindset,” he said.
MS Dhoni’s Suggestions
Whilst Gaikwad boasts of impressive domestic numbers, it is the stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which eventually helped him enter the national selectors’ grand scheme of things.
Barring earning him recognition, however, the batter elaborated on how the franchise, and its exalted captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, helped him inculcate essential traits.
Mahi bhai always advised me to take one game at a time and not worry about what will happen in the future. All these complications from everywhere are made to create hype. But I am not a person who does a lot of social media, or hears what others have to say. This is a trait I learned from my CSK stint, and right now, I am pretty much focused on giving my best on the field.Ruturaj Gaikwad
Gaikwad’s Style of Leadership
Whilst the focus will remain on the two major upcoming events – the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup – Indian fans would also demand an Asian Games gold medal, especially after no significant silverware in the last decade.
In such a scenario, much of India’s success will hinge on Gaikwad’s captaincy. On being asked about his brand of leadership, the batter said “Leadership differs from person to person. For me, it is about giving maximum confidence to the (other) 10 players who are playing, by stepping into their shoes and understanding what they are thinking.”
“Batters and bowlers sometimes have their own plans and they are thinking about the game from their perspective. At times, it is better to trust their plans, and if it goes wrong, we can discuss it after the game. Too many suggestions create confusion,” he further added, highlighting how he might not be seen micro-managing his troops.
Questions on Scoring Rate
Despite scoring his second T20I half-century on Sunday, 20 August, questions were raised on his slow start – a trait which is not a rarity in Gaikwad’s innings. He scored 19 runs off the first 17 deliveries, before accumulating 39 runs off the next 26.
Opening up on his approach, Gaikwad stated that assessing the conditions remain his primary objective. “Being an opener, I have the luxury to eat up some balls. I can face 10-15 balls up front (to get settled), and then cover later on. As an opener, it is always great to assess the wicket and play accordingly – figure out what shots you can play and what shots you cannot,” he said.
