Rishabh Pant Makes Surprise Visit to Indian Camp in Alur Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

India’s star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant made a surprise visit to the Indian Team training camp in Alur, Karnataka ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The road to recovery for Pant after the horrific car accident last year in December seemed to have been a pretty rapid one.
The 25-year-old took a break from his recovery at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy to join his teammates in preparing for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023.
The video was shared by the Indian Cricket Team's Instagram handle in which Pant can be seen interacting with his mates and cheering for the performances.
A few days back, Pant was seen interacting with younger kids at JSW cricket club, Bangalore where he was invited as a guest.
The accident which took place last year on 30 December, left everyone shocked praying for his wellness. The Indian team missed the service of his star wicket-keeper batter, suffering a big loss in the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia.
Despite the accident, Pant stayed focused on his recovery and expressed respect to every well-wisher. He resumed his batting practices in the net and did some wicket-keeping also.
However, Pant’s comeback to the Indian Team is still a long road to go. He might make a comeback to the team earlier than expected but not before IPL 2024.
