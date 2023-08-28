Indian Men's 4x400m Relay Team Finish Commendable Fifth at World Championships

Neeraj Chopra finished India's 2023 World Championships campaign with a historic gold on Sunday night but there were also more commendable finishes in the other two events India was in contention in on the final day of competition in Budapest.

3000m steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary set a new national record as she finished 11th in the final which helped her qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics while the men's 4x400m relay team finished fifth in the final with a timing of 2 minutes 59.92 seconds.

Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh had impressed many as they'd gone neck-and-neck with the mighty United States in the semifinal heat, and finished around 2 seconds behind them in the final.