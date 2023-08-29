Indian wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul will be out of action for a little while longer, confirmed Indian coach Rahul David following the team's final training session on Tuesday in Alur.

Rahul will miss India's first two matches at the Asia Cup, including the team's opener against Pakistan on 3 September, Saturday. While the team departs for Sri Lanka later on Tuesday, Rahul will return to the NCA in Bengaluru where his progress will be assessed on 4 September.

"KL has had a good week here with us. Trained well and done a lot of things. He's progressing really well on the route that we want to take. But he will be unavailable for the Kandy leg of the trip," Dravid said.

"The NCA [National Cricket Academy] will be looking after him for the next few days while we are travelling. We will reassess on September 4 and take it from there. But signs are looking good and he's progressing really well," he added.