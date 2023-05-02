India Overtake Australia to Become No. 1 Test Side Ahead of WTC Final

Prior to the annual rankings update, Australia were at the top with 122 points with India trailing them by three points (119).



England remain in third position but the gap between them and the second placed side is reduced from 13 to two rating points owing to some consistent performances in recent months as well as reduced weightage of their 4-0 Ashes defeat and a 1-0 defeat in the West Indies.

The annual rankings consider all series completed since May 2020, with series completed before May 2022 weighted at 50 percent and all subsequent series weighted at 100 percent, according to the ICC release.