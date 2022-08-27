India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Date, Time, and Where to Watch Live Streaming

India is ready to play against its arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to officially take place on Sunday, 28 August. Viewers in India are excited to watch the match in the country. Asia Cup 2022 was set to be hosted by Sri Lanka but the tournament has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Due to the political tensions in Sri Lanka, the tournament has been shifted to UAE.

The Asia Cup 2022 is set to begin on 27 August as per the official schedule. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 will happen on Sunday, 28 August and the match will be live-streamed for the viewers in India. People can also buy tickets for the match and watch it at the stadium on the scheduled date.