India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Date, Time, and Where to Watch Live Streaming
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Viewers can watch the live streaming of the match on Disney+Hotstar in India.
India is ready to play against its arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to officially take place on Sunday, 28 August. Viewers in India are excited to watch the match in the country. Asia Cup 2022 was set to be hosted by Sri Lanka but the tournament has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Due to the political tensions in Sri Lanka, the tournament has been shifted to UAE.
The Asia Cup 2022 is set to begin on 27 August as per the official schedule. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 will happen on Sunday, 28 August and the match will be live-streamed for the viewers in India. People can also buy tickets for the match and watch it at the stadium on the scheduled date.
Here are all the live streaming details of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 that viewers should know before the match takes place.
What is the date of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 is ready to be played on Sunday, 28 August as per the date mentioned on the official schedule.
What is the time of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will take place from 7:30 pm IST on the scheduled date. It is important to note that the toss will happen at 7 pm IST. Viewers in India should take note of the time if they want to watch the complete match.
What is the venue of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?
India vs Pakistan 2022 match is decided to be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Interested cricket fans can get tickets for the match on platinumlist.net.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 live in India?
Viewers in India can watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Select HD channels.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 in India?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar for the viewers in the country. They can watch the live streaming of the entire match on the mobile app or website.
