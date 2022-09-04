Asia Cup 2022: ‘I Just Stay In My Zone and Play the Game,’ Says Suryakumar Yadav

"So, when I go on the ground, it's all the same. I don't think what rivalry has been happening and what the expectations from outside etc. are. So, I just try to stay in my zone and play the game," said Suryakumar on 'Follow the Blues' show on Star Sports.

Suryakumar further elaborated on how his mentality before high-intensity matches has to be and the preparation for the same. "For me, I think my preparations have always been on top. What I have done in the last three-four years with my game; go sit in the room and watch my batting again and again."



"Just try and stay one step ahead of any other team. So, I feel that the preparations have always been on top, and these things have helped me till now and I will follow that again and again."