India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup: India Eye Double, Toss at 7pm

India and Pakistan will cross swords for the second time in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first fixture of the ‘Super Four’ stage for both teams.

India have had a flawless run so far in this competition, and are coming into this stage as the Group A toppers. In their opening encounter, which happened to be against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma’s team secured a five-wicket win, courtesy of Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance.

In the next match against Hong Kong, a scintillating knock from Suryakumar Yadav and then an impressive collective bowling performance helped India secure a 40-run victory.