I Was Completely Blown Away: Virat Kohli on Suryakumar Yadav’s Knock Against HK

"Firstly, I love batting with him (Kohli). When I was sitting inside, me and Rishabh (Pant) were speaking about how we could take game this ahead as the wicket was a little slow. When I went into bat, I tried to just be myself and do what I love doing. It was a really simple plan: taking the first 10 balls, I wanted to hit three-four boundaries in that time and when I got that, I just kept batting."



"At that moment, I knew I needed you there. That's why I told you that you just bat from one end, it'll be easy to cover up because I've seen you a lot of times later on, when you take 30-35 balls, the next 10 balls you bat with a strike rate of 200-250. It was important for me that you stay there so that I bat freely until the 20th over. And the same thing happened. I really enjoyed it," said Suryakumar about his knock.