Between Battles & Blossoms, Cricket Finds New Meaning in Taliban's Afghanistan

The year 1996 was an important one for the Indian subcontinent. Celebration, amid the recurrent hullabaloo, was the underlying theme in many countries. India was celebrating, for the land was graced by the 'King of Pop,' Michael Jackson.

About 2,500 km away from the jam-packed Andheri Sports Complex, where Jackson was performing in front of 66,000 fortunate fans, Sri Lanka also celebrated. Earlier that year, the island nation took the cricketing world by surprise, winning the 1996 Cricket World Cup.

Arjuna Ranatunga's indomitable boys did the unthinkable – they defeated the mighty Aussies, the very team that had the likes of the Waugh brothers, Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, Glenn McGrath, Michael Bevan, and many other stalwarts.